(BIVN) – Another Revitalize Puna event will be held today (Saturday, October 21) at the Billy Kenoi Pāhoa District Park Gym from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This will be the ninth convening of the Revitalize Puna series in the wake of the 2018 eruption of Kīlauea on the lower East Rift Zone, officials say. The events are co-hosted by the Kīlauea Recovery Team and Council District 4.

From the Kīlauea Recovery Team:

Revitalize Puna Activations have become a space for showcasing and nurturing Puna’s remarkable resilience, spirit of collaboration, and deep sense of aloha. In alignment with this, the event’s theme is ‘Facilitating Pathways,’ embodying our unwavering commitment to uplift and fortify our community’s expertise, capabilities, and resources, ultimately forging a stronger, more interconnected, and resilient community.

County, State, and Federal leaders will be there to update you on ongoing eruption recovery efforts and share their insights on the challenges and opportunities in the Puna region. Plus, the State Department of Land and Natural Resources will give an update on the Pohoiki Boat Ramp restoration progress. Don’t miss out on this valuable opportunity to stay informed and engaged with the community’s recovery efforts!

Get ready for some exciting updates from the Resilience Capacity Areas (RCAs)! These multi-sector groups are the driving force behind Puna’s recovery efforts, and they’re eager to share their progress with you. With a focus on collaboration and innovation, the RCAs are implementing projects outlined in the Kilauea Recovery and Resilience Plan, which supports three key strategies: recovery, readiness, and resilience. Led by community and County co-chairs, the six RCAs cover a range of areas, including Social, Cultural, Economic, Natural Environment, and Youth. You won’t want to miss this chance to learn about their ongoing efforts and how you can get involved!

We are also excited for Resilience Resource Row, which will showcase a variety of pop-up displays from local nonprofit organizations that provide free resources and support for our community. Our Resource Row is designed to provide free resources and volunteer opportunities. If you are interested in participating in Resource Row, you must apply by emailing aloha@revitalizepuna.org before October 2nd. It’s important to note that participation in Resource Row is subject to approval by our planning team. It’s important to note that our resource row providers offer free resources and/or volunteer opportunities and are prohibited from fundraising, selling, campaigning or advertising items and services.

The activation is free. All residents interested in learning more about Puna’s recovery and contributing to its resilience are welcome!