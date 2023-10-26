(BIVN) – A dedication ceremony was held Wednesday morning for Waikoloa Family Affordable, the newest housing development on Hawaiʻi island.

The 110-unit housing complex is located on 68-3911 Makana Kai Drive in Waikoloa. The $46 million project was developed by the non-profit Coalition for Specialized Housing and partner GSF LLC, and managed by Locations LLC, the complex serves qualifying families with annual incomes of 60 percent or less of the area median income.

“This development will provide much-needed affordable housing to Hawai‘i Island families,” said Jeffrey Emerson, President of Coalition for Specialized Housing. “The project was only possible through the partnership and close coordination with the State of Hawai‘i and Hawai‘i County governments, and the community.”

“We could not have successfully completed this project without significant support from the state Hawaiʻi Housing Finance & Development Corporation and County of Hawaiʻi,” said Andrew Furuta, project manager for GSF LLC.

Waikoloa Family Affordable will managed by Locations LLC.

The development features 39 one-bedroom units, 40 two-bedroom flats and 31 two-bedroom townhouses. The units are housed in eight, two-story buildings with four units each and 10 two-story buildings with eight units each. Each unit features a solar hot water system, air conditioning, range/oven, refrigerator/freezer, garbage disposal, storage, and a parking stall.

Residents will also have access to amenities offered by the Waikoloa Village Association, including its community center, pool, and golf course.