(BIVN) – Minor coastal flooding will be possible along Hawaiʻi island shorelines during high tide over the next few days.
According to a Coastal Hazard Message issued by the National Weather Service on Saturday morning, the flooding is expected along “vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure” in Hawaiʻi.
From the National Weather Service:
High astronomical tides combined with water levels that are running higher than predicted will lead to minor flooding along the shoreline and vulnerable low lying coastal areas. Coastal flooding is possible during around the early morning high tides, with Monday early morning seeing the highest tides.
