(BIVN) – On Saturday, the U.S. Army Garrison Pōhakuloa Training Area shared another advisory concerning upcoming training events on Hawaiʻi island.
The latest message is an alert about planned paratrooper jumps into the Keamuku Maneuver Area.
From the U.S. Army Garrison:
Several training events are taking place in the Keamuku Maneuver Area (KMA) in preparation of the 25th Infantry Division’s Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) and the 11th Airborne Division’s Artic Aloha readiness training exercises.
On October 29, the U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Squad based at Fort Liberty, N. Carolina, will conduct a High Altitude, Low Opening (HALO) jump with Soldier insertion into KMA.
On November 4, vehicles and equipment will be dropped into KMA.
In addition, the U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division will be conducting mass-tactical jump operations the morning of October 31, which includes hundreds of paratroopers jumping out of C17s in the KMA. Units from Alaska and Hawai’i will train together to build jump proficiency and enhance joint partnership.
There will be increased air traffic and noise from training activities. The training activities will be visible from Saddle Road, Daniel K. Inouye Highway and Highway 190. We understand there is public interest in viewing these activities, however, please keep in mind that they are all subject to favorable wind conditions and may be cancelled or delayed. Please use designated pull over areas and use extreme caution if you plan to pull over on the side of the road.
