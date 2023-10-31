(BIVN) – A Hilo man has been arrested and charged following an alleged robbery involving a machete, as well as a vehicle theft, in Puna last week.

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen says 40 year-old Keone Balai faces various theft and robbery related charges in connection with the October 26th incident that occurred outside of a Hawaiian Beaches residence. A police search of the stolen Honda Civic also turned up a rifle and drug paraphernalia, leading to additional drug and firearms charges.

Executing a search warrant, police say they recovered a Remington Improved Model 6 .22 caliber rifle with a shortened barrel and a glass pipe containing methamphetamine residue.

On Tuesday, prosecutors said Balai was in custody in lieu of $126,000 bail. He was scheduled to make his initial appearance later that day in Hilo District Court.

From the office of the prosecutor: