(BIVN) – A decomposed body was discovered on a vacant property in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision on Monday evening, prompting police detectives to initiate an unattended death investigation.

From a Hawai‘i Police Department news release issued on Wednesday:

Shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Ka‘ū patrol officers and Area II CIS detectives responded to a property on the 92-2500 block of Ohia Drive after receiving a report of a lifeless body on an empty lot. Responding officers discovered the body of a partially decomposed man on the vacant property.

The man’s identity is unknown at this time, and police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the victim.

He is described as possibly being Caucasian, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown or blonde hair, and unknown eye color.

The circumstances surrounding the death are undetermined at this time.