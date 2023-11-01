(BIVN) – A reported affray and stabbing on Halloween night in Kona’s Pualani Estates subdivision has resulted in the arrest of a 15-year-old juvenile, police say.

From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release:

At 7:40 p.m., on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, Kona patrol officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a community park in the Pualani subdivision in Kailua-Kona. As officers were attempting to break up a crowd, they received a second report of another disturbance on the street fronting the community park. Arriving at the second scene, officers observed a 15-year-old female victim with a laceration to her right arm. The victim reported that she had been stabbed by the suspect. Responding Hawai‘i Fire Department medics transported the victim to Kona Community Hospital for treatment. The juvenile suspect was placed under arrest and later released pending further investigation.

Detectives with the Area II Juvenile Aid Section are continuing this investigation, and police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident to please call Detective John Kari at (808) 326-4646, ext. 265; or via email at john.kari@hawaiicounty.gov; or via the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Police say crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.