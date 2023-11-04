(BIVN) – The National Weather Service has replaced the Fire Weather Watch for the leeward areas of Hawaiʻi with a Red Flag Warning, which will be in effect from late Sunday morning through Monday afternoon.

Forecasters say “strong trade winds and low relative humidity will combine with dry fuels to bring the potential for critical fire weather conditions” during this time.

The National Weather Service shared these recommended precautionary actions:

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Heat from vehicle exhaust systems can ignite dry grass. Park cars on areas that are paved or where vegetation is trimmed and cleared.

High winds contribute to wildfire hazard. Delay activities that could throw off sparks until the wind dies down.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly.

Hawaiʻi County’s Emergency Operation Center will be activated throughout the duration of the event, officials say.

“We’re asking our residents to protect each other by being cautious and remaining mindful in their actions,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “We’ve seen these conditions lead to multiple fires along our leeward coast in the past, and we want to ensure we do all we can to prevent them to the best of our ability. These fires can potentially put our firefighters and communities at large in harm’s way. By remaining mindful and refraining from potentially risky behaviors, we can significantly reduce the chances of large brushfires this time around.”

A Hawaiʻi County news release, issued before the Fire Weather Watch was replaced by the Red Flag Warning, stated: