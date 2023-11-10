(BIVN) – Police are investigating a home accident in Puna that rendered a 10-year-old unconscious. The victim, who reportedly injured himself by tying an article of clothing around his neck, is now in critical condition after he was flown to Kapiʻolani Medical Center on Oʻahu.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On Thursday morning, November 9, 2023, 10:34 a.m. Puna Patrol officers along with Hawaiʻi Fire Department personnel responded to a residence located off of the 15-1300 block of 22nd Avenue in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision for a report of a 10-year-old male who was not breathing. HFD medics immediately began cardio-pulmonary resuscitation on the victim and transported him to the Hilo Medical Center.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the residence and Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room for continued investigation. It was determined that the victim was playing with a sibling within their home when he accidentally rendered himself unconscious by tying an article of clothing around his neck which obstructed his airway. The sibling was able to free the victim and notified his mother who immediately called 9-1-1 and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) until the arrival of HFD medics.

The victim is listed in critical condition and was transported to the Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women & Children on Oahu for advanced treatment.