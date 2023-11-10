(BIVN) – Mauna Loa volcano is not erupting and the USGS Alert Level remains at NORMAL

From this week’s Volcano Watch article, written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates:

It’s hard to believe that nearly one year has passed since Mauna Loa erupted. Mauna Loa has been mostly quiet since the end of the 2022 eruption, but a small increase in seismic activity in late October 2023 reminds us that the volcano remains active. The 2022 event was significant in that it occurred following the longest noneruptive period—38 years—at Mauna Loa in the past two centuries. Like most Mauna Loa eruptions, the 2022 eruption started in Mokuʻāweoweo (the summit caldera). Within hours, activity moved into the Northeast Rift Zone, generating lava flows primarily in a north/northeast direction that crept to within 3 km (2 mi) of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway. Following the 2022 eruption, Mauna Loa quickly began to reinflate, indicating that magma continued to be supplied to the volcano’s magma chamber. This observation is not unprecedented, as ground deformation rates on Mauna Loa were similarly high following the 1975 and 1984 eruptions, but eventually declined to background levels before the next volcanic unrest. In the months following the 2022 eruption, the deformation rates have slowly declined, though they remain relatively high.

New seismic observations over the past month include more frequent occurrences of signals associated with magma movement. Most of these signals have occurred at depths of 40–60 km (25–37 mi) beneath Mokuʻāweoweo, though some have occurred at shallower depths within 16 km (10 mi) of the ground surface. These observations are also not unprecedented: similar signals at deep depths occurred during 2002 and 2004. In the decades prior to the 2022 eruption, Mauna Loa exhibited several periods of prolonged and increasing unrest. Over the past week, the number of seismic events has decreased, but the rate of ground deformation remains high. If Mauna Loa seismic activity becomes more persistent—in combination with elevated rates of ground deformation—this may herald a shift back into a period of unrest.