(BIVN) – A vehicle crash and police traffic investigation required the closure of Highway 11 in both directions on Sunday morning.

In a 4 a.m. road closure message issued by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, officials said the closure was in the South Kona District near the 83 mile marker, west of Ocean View Estates.

“There are no detours in the area and the investigation may take several hours,” the civil defense message stated. “Motorists, please use other routes until this section of Highway 11 is reopened.”

This story will be updated when details are available.