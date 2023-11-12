(BIVN) – Portions of the islands of Maui and Hawaiʻi are currently under a Wind Advisory through Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued the advisory on Sunday, saying its possible that parts of the Big Island will see easterly trade winds of 15 to 30 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph. Winds will shift to the northeast Monday night.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, and can knock down holiday decorations and tree branches,” the forecasters said. “Strong gusts can make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.”

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says the Wind Advisory is for areas of North and South Kohala, Kaʻū, Puna and interior areas of Hawaiʻi island.

Forecasters say the gusty trade winds are the result of strong high pressure building north of the islands. “Northeast trade winds are expected to become especially gusty as a cold front moves through the island chain Monday night,” the National Weather Service stated. “This Advisory may need to be expanded to include additional areas, and may also need to be extended through Tuesday.”