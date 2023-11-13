(BIVN) – A brush fire continues to burn, and is traveling westward, within the Pohakuloa Training Area.

The Public Affairs Officer for the U.S. Army Garrison says high winds are reinvigorating the smoldering fire that started last week. The size of the fire is estimated at approximately 120 acres currently, with 50% containment.

In a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message issued at 4 p.m., officials reported the brush fire continued to burn off of Daniel K. Inouye Highway in the area of the 41 Mile Marker within PTA.

The emergency agency said there are no structures threatened and no roads are closed.

“Fire personnel are on scene and actively fighting the fire,” the message stated. “Smoke is visible in the area.”

On Friday, November 10, the U.S. Army Garrison reported a fire has started at PTA, and said the size of the blaze at Training Area 15 was about 40 acres. At that time, the Army said all military training was halted at the location, and service members were evacuated from the area.

Army officials say the fire is traveling westward towards Puʻu Kee Kee. “PTA and County firefighters are on scene to prevent fire from moving out of PTA,” an Army news release stated. “PTA Public Works bulldozers and water tank are creating fire breaks. Army helicopters are conducting bucket drops.”

The Army says there is no danger to the surrounding communities.