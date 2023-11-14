(BIVN) – With a Red Flag Warning in effect for leeward and interior areas of Hawaiʻi island, local emergency officials are urging the public to take the precautions during the time of heightened wild fire risk.

From the Office of the Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth:

Potential Camping Permit Cancellation: Campers holding permits for affected Beach Parks (Mahukona Beach Park, Spencer Beach Park, Kohanaiki Beach Park, Punaluʻu Beach Park, and Whittington Beach Park) on Sunday are advised to reconsider their plans. Prompt notification will be given if conditions warrant cancellation. Prohibition of Open Flames: Outdoor burning and open flames are strongly discouraged in North Kohala, South Kohala, North Kona, South Kona, and Kaʻū. Caution for Outdoor Activities: Individuals are strongly advised against engaging in outdoor activities involving open flames, such as outdoor cooking, welding, and grinding metal, during this period. Vehicle Parking Precaution: Residents are cautioned against parking vehicles on dry grass after travel to prevent potential fire hazards. Property Fire Safety Measures: Property owners are advised to secure outdoor items in expectance of high winds and implement necessary fire safety precautions on their premises.

As of early this morning, the National Weather Service said the Red Flag Warning would be in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.