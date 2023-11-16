(BIVN) – High surf forced the partial closure of the Hilo Bayfront Highway on Thursday morning.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation’s State Highways Division reported the outbound lane of the highway was closed due to high surf and debris on road. Officials said the road will remain closed until debris has been removed.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for all east-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island, from Upolu Point in North Kohala, through Cape Kumukahi in Puna, to South Point in Kaʻū. Surf heights of 8 to 12 feet are expected to decrease to 7 to 10 feet this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The large and rough surf is associated with strong trades and a northeast swell. Forecasters expect to lift the advisory by 6 p.m. this evening.