(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting and remains at an alert level of ADVISORY. The unrest southwest of Kīlauea’s summit continues, with low levels of seismic activity.

Scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano observatory continue to say that while there is currently no sign of an imminent eruption, eruptive activity is still possible in the coming weeks or months.

In the latest USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Volcano Watch, scientists wrote about “fostering prepared youths on the natural hazards of backyard volcanoes.”

This week’s article is by Center for the Study of Active Volcanoes staff Darcy Bevens and Meghann Decker:

During volcanic crises, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) plays a pivotal role, sharing information on activity and associated hazards with close partners on the Island of Hawai‘i, including the Mayor’s Office, the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, and the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. During non-crisis periods, HVO maintains a range of lesser-known partnerships with state and county agencies. One noteworthy collaboration is with the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo (UH Hilo) and the Center for the Study of Active Volcanoes (CSAV). Beyond its contributions to CSAV’s International Training Program (International Volcano Scientist Training Course Returns to Hawaii July 6 2023), the USGS Volcano Hazards Program upholds a cooperative agreement with UH Hilo and CSAV. This agreement facilitates UH Hilo students’ involvement in working alongside HVO scientists and technical teams dedicated to monitoring Hawaii’s volcanoes. Furthermore, it supports an active hazards outreach program geared towards educating Hawaii’s keiki (children) about our natural hazards and the importance of preparedness. To fulfill this educational mission, CSAV launched an array of public outreach programs in the early 1990s, which included community seminars, teacher training workshops, and school visits across the Island of Hawaiʻi. CSAV quickly recognized the eagerness of schoolchildren to learn about natural hazards, particularly enjoying hands-on demonstrations such as the tsunami wave tank and baking soda volcano. CSAV’s outreach endeavors even extended to preschools, adhering to the adage, “If you plan for a year, plant kalo. If you plan for ten years, plant koa. If you plan for 100 years, teach the children.”