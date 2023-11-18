(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply issued a news release on Thursday, November 16, detailing how it plans to deal with an extended power outage due to a wildfire, should one occur in the future.

The DWS statement follows Hawaiian Electric’s recent release of its Wildfire Safety Strategy.

The Department says it requires “a significant amount of dependable electricity to move approximately 25 million gallons of water each day and deliver it to more than 45,000 homes, businesses, farms, and community facilities located throughout much of Hawai‘i Island.”

From the DWS: