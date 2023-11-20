In this update:
- Kilauea Earthquake Counts Increase As Volcanic Unrest Continues
- New Controversy Surrounds Kahaluʻu Surf School Permit Lottery
- Council Votes To Allocate $17 Million To Affordable Housing Projects
- ʻImiloa To Unveil Newly Upgraded, NASA-Funded Planetarium
- Charity Walk Wraps Up With Check Presentations At Four Seasons Hualalai
by Big Island Video News
