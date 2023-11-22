In this video: Kilauea Volcano Activity Update for Wednesday, November 22 Chain Of Craters Road Reopens After “Brief Seismic Crisis” Hawaiʻi County Parks Seek Mobile Vending Stand Operators Motorists Urged To Drive Safely Over Holiday Weekend Hawaiʻi DOT: Limited Parking At Airports Thanksgiving Weekend
by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY
ISLAND OF HAWAIʻI - Kilauea volcano has what scientist called a “brief seismic crisis”, the Chain Of Craters Road reopened, and mobile park vendors are wanted.