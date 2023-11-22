(BIVN) – The Chain of Crater Road and nearby sites in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park were reopened on Wednesday, that day after they were closed due to the “brief seismic crisis” in the Upper East Rift Zone.

Park officials say areas accessed by Chain of Craters Road, “including coastal backcountry sites, Kulanaokuaiki Campground, Keanakākoʻi, and the Devastation Trail and parking area, are now open.”

From a National Park Service news release issued just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday: