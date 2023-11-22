(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County is looing for mobile vending stands to operate at various county parks in Hilo, Puna, and Kona.
The Department of Parks and Recreation is inviting vending businesses to submit bids for lease concessions to operate at:
- Onekahakaha Beach Park, Hilo
- Reed’s Bay Beach Park, Hilo
- Cooper Center, Volcano
- Isaac Kepo‘okalani Hale Beach Park, Puna
- Kailua Park (Old Airport), N. Kona
According to the County:
Prospective bidders must file a notice of intent to bid on or before November 27, 2023, to the Office of the Purchasing Division on a form provided by the Purchasing Division through Public Purchase, an e-procurement system.
Sealed tenders will be received electronically and publicly opened at 2:00 P.M., Monday, December 11, 2023, in the Office of the Purchasing Division, Department of Finance, County of Hawaiʻi, 25 Aupuni Street, Hilo, Hawaiʻi.
