(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County is looing for mobile vending stands to operate at various county parks in Hilo, Puna, and Kona.

The Department of Parks and Recreation is inviting vending businesses to submit bids for lease concessions to operate at:

Onekahakaha Beach Park, Hilo

Reed’s Bay Beach Park, Hilo

Cooper Center, Volcano

Isaac Kepo‘okalani Hale Beach Park, Puna

Kailua Park (Old Airport), N. Kona

According to the County: