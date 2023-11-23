(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory is in effect for shores of West Hawaiʻi from 6 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Surf is expected to build up to 7 to 10 feet Friday along Kona and Kohala beaches.

“Observations at the offshore buoys northwest of Hawaiʻi are coming in significantly larger than predicted and appears to have peaked this afternoon,” the National Weather Service wrote. “This will translate to the surf peaking along exposed north and west facing shores overnight into Friday morning, which covers the peak high tide overnight.”

“Significant beach erosion along with periodic overtopping of coastal roadways and properties in the typical vulnerable locations will be possible during the overnight high cycle,” forecasters said.