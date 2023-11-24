(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting and the USGS Alert Level for the volcano remains at ADVISORY.
Scientists say volcanic unrest continues at the volcano, with low levels of seismicity recorded in the Southwest Rift Zone, summit, and upper East Rift Zone. There is currently no sign of an imminent eruption.
There has been seismic 13 events over the past 24 hours in the upper East Rift Zone, and 38 events over the past 24 hours in the Southwest Rift Zone. This is a noticeable decrease since November 21, scientists say. No unusual activity has been noted along the middle and lower East Rift Zones.
In Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, the Chain of Craters Road and other areas that were temporarily closed during this week’s “brief seismic crisis”, remain open at this time.
The Mauna Iki Trail and the Kaʻū Desert Trail (south of the Footprints exhibit to the Mauna Iki Trail intersection) are closed due to volcanic unrest southwest of the caldera.
From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory in its Friday update on Kīlauea:
Summit Observations: Summit seismicity over the past 24 hours continues at low levels with 17 events occurring, and with 13 events in the upper East Rift Zone.
The Uēkahuna summit tiltmeter, located northwest of the caldera, shows a flat to slightly inflationary-deflationary signal over the past 24 hours. The Sand Hill tiltmeter, located southwest of the caldera, shows a similar signal to the one at the Uēkahuna summit tiltmeter. Overall, the summit of Kīlauea remains at a high level of inflation, above the level reached prior to the most recent eruption in September 2023, and the highest level since the 2018 eruption.
Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rates remain low. Field observations found SO2 gas emission of 100 tonnes per day on November 17. This is the same as an observation in October 2023.
There is currently no sign of an imminent eruption, and seismic activity continues at low levels at the summit, upper East Rift Zone, and Southwest Rift Zone. An increase in seismic unrest would be expected prior to any eruptive activity in this region. The onsets of previous summit eruptions have been marked by strong swarms of earthquakes caused by the emplacement of a dike 1-2 hours before eruptions and these have not been detected at this time.
