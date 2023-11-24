(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting and the USGS Alert Level for the volcano remains at ADVISORY.

Scientists say volcanic unrest continues at the volcano, with low levels of seismicity recorded in the Southwest Rift Zone, summit, and upper East Rift Zone. There is currently no sign of an imminent eruption.

There has been seismic 13 events over the past 24 hours in the upper East Rift Zone, and 38 events over the past 24 hours in the Southwest Rift Zone. This is a noticeable decrease since November 21, scientists say. No unusual activity has been noted along the middle and lower East Rift Zones.

In Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, the Chain of Craters Road and other areas that were temporarily closed during this week’s “brief seismic crisis”, remain open at this time.

The Mauna Iki Trail and the Kaʻū Desert Trail (south of the Footprints exhibit to the Mauna Iki Trail intersection) are closed due to volcanic unrest southwest of the caldera.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory in its Friday update on Kīlauea: