(BIVN) – There were low levels of seismicity at Kīlauea on Monday, as the volcanic unrest appears to be in a waning cycle.
Althought Kīlauea is not erupting, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to say the unrest “may continue to wax and wane with changes to the input of magma into the area and eruptive activity could occur in the near future with little or no warning.”
The Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at ADVISORY.
Kīlauea earthquakes are down, with only 5 events in the upper East Rift Zone over the past 24 hours, and 4 events in the Southwest Rift Zone during that same time period.
Summit seismicity over the past 24 hours has been “quiet”, scientists say, with only 1 event over the past 24 hours.
No unusual activity has been noted along the middle and lower sections of Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone, and there is currently no sign of an imminent eruption.
From the USGS HVO update posted on Monday, November 27:
The Uēkahuna summit tiltmeter, located northwest of the caldera, shows an inflationary signal of 1.3 microrads over the past 24 hours. The Sand Hill tiltmeter, located southwest of the caldera, an inflationary signal of 1 microrad over the past 24 hours. Overall, the summit of Kīlauea remains at a high level of inflation, above the level reached prior to the most recent eruption in September 2023, and the highest level since the 2018 eruption.
Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rates remain low. Field observations found SO2 gas emission of 100 tonnes per day on November 17. This is the same as an observation in October 2023.
There is currently no sign of an imminent eruption, and seismic activity continues at low levels at the summit, upper East Rift Zone, and Southwest Rift Zone. An increase in seismic unrest would be expected prior to any eruptive activity in this region. The onsets of previous summit eruptions have been marked by strong swarms of earthquakes caused by the emplacement of a dike 1-2 hours before eruptions and these have not been detected at this time.
