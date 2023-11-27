(BIVN) – There were low levels of seismicity at Kīlauea on Monday, as the volcanic unrest appears to be in a waning cycle.

Althought Kīlauea is not erupting, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to say the unrest “may continue to wax and wane with changes to the input of magma into the area and eruptive activity could occur in the near future with little or no warning.”

The Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at ADVISORY.

Kīlauea earthquakes are down, with only 5 events in the upper East Rift Zone over the past 24 hours, and 4 events in the Southwest Rift Zone during that same time period.

Summit seismicity over the past 24 hours has been “quiet”, scientists say, with only 1 event over the past 24 hours.

No unusual activity has been noted along the middle and lower sections of Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone, and there is currently no sign of an imminent eruption.

From the USGS HVO update posted on Monday, November 27: