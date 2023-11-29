(BIVN) – A layer of snow closed the road up to Maunakea on Wednesday, as a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Hawaiʻi island summits.

“The Mauna Kea access road is closed to the public at the Visitor Information Station at an elevation of 9,200 feet due to snowy conditions and a Winter Advisory set for the Big Island,” wrote Maunakea rangers in a morning message. “Rangers will check the road and weather conditions and will reopen the road when the conditions are safe.”

A Flood Advisory remains in effect for the entire Island of Hawaiʻi. The National Weather Service in Honolulu says “deep moisture lifting northward over the state due to a kona low to the west will support periods of light to moderate snow and gusty winds over the Big Island Summits.”

Forecasters say snow accumulations up to 5 inches will be possible at the summits.