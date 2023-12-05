(BIVN) – A bill to prohibit parking on Aliʻi Drive fronting Pāhoehoe Beach Park in Kona was given a positive recommendation on Tuesday, during a Hawaiʻi County Council committee meeting in Hilo.

The Council’s Policy Committee on Infrastructure and Assets advanced Bill 105 which adds “provisions to prohibit parking between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. for portions of Aliʻi Drive that front Pāhoehoe Beach Park.” The measure was introduced by Councilmember Sue Lee Loy.

Kona councilmember Rebecca Villegas said she was very grateful to see the bill on the agenda, hoping it will help “to navigate some of the many challenges that we face on Aliʻi drive with overnight parking right along the guard rails of many of our County Parks.”

“Houseless people are sleeping in their vehicles” on the shoulder of Aliʻi Drive, explained Public Works Director Steve Pause. “It’s been alluded to that there is a street vending occurring that involves illicit activities. So that was another, I believe, driver for wanting to have the vehicles not be able to park there overnight.”

A similar measure (Bill 83) concerning parking on Aliʻi Drive fronting Kahaluʻu Beach Park has advanced to a final reading on Wednesday, December 6th.