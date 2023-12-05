(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting, and scientists say there have been no detectable changes in activity following Monday evening’s magnitude-5.1 earthquake on the south flank pali system.

Low levels of seismicity continue in the Southwest Rift Zone, summit, and upper East Rift Zone. The USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY. No unusual activity has been noted along the middle and lower sections of Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Tuesday, December 5th: