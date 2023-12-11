(BIVN) – Two roads, a backcountry trail and a cabin have reopened in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

From the National Park Service:

Thanks to recent rainfall, wildland fire risk has decreased and Mauna Loa Road and Hilina Pali Road are now fully open to vehicles. Campfire and open flame cooking fire restrictions are also lifted in areas that allow them. Although the risk for wildfire is low, visitors are reminded to recreate responsibly. Campfires and cooking fires should be completely extinguished and are only allowed in specific areas of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Kaʻū Desert Trail past the Footprints exhibit to Pepeiao Cabin, Hilina Pali overlook and the coastal backcountry areas has also reopened. The cabin is also open for overnight use with a permit. In addition, the backcountry trail crew recently cleared overgrown vegetation from the trail between Pepeiao Cabin and Hilina Pali overlook.

The park temporarily closed Pepeiao Cabin and much of Kaʻū Desert Trail in October because of increased seismicity in the area south-southwest of Kīlauea caldera. Kīlauea volcano is not erupting but the unrest continues. According to USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists, most of the earthquakes are now focused a cluster just southeast of Kaluapele (Kīlauea summit caldera).