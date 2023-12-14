(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory has been added to the ongoing High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory already in effect for the Island of Hawaiʻi.

The National Weather Service says surf heights of 15 to 20 feet will be possible along north facing shores through Friday evening. “A moderate size, medium period north (350 degree) swell arriving late tonight and peaking Friday morning will produce advisory level surf along many northern exposures,” the forecasters said.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a radio message, saying the surf advisory stretches from Upolu Point in North Kohala to Cape Kumukahi in Puna. Officials say beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials.

The High Wind Warning for Hāmākua, North and South Kohala, and windward Kaʻū Districts remains in effect, while the Wind Advisory for North and South Kona, Puna, North and South Hilo, and leeward Kaʻū also continues through Friday.