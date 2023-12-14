(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting. Scientists report there has been moderate seismicity in the summit region, upper East Rift Zone, and Southwest Rift Zone over the past day. Activity already appears to have settled down, compared to the spike in earthquakes that was observed from Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.

The Kīlauea Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY. There are currently no signs of an imminent eruption at Kīlauea, but the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to say the summit region remains unsettled and eruptive activity could occur in the near future with little or no warning.

No unusual activity has been noted along the middle and lower sections of Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone.

In Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, only the Mauna Iki Trail is closed due to the volcanic unrest.

From the Thursday update posted by the USGS HVO: