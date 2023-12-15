(BIVN) – The North Kohala area is under an immediate Water Conservation Notice, as the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply works to repair two inoperable wells.

The Department of Water Supply issued the notice on Friday, saying the affected areas are from Hāwī to Hala‘ula, including Puakea Bay, Ka‘auhuhu Homesteads, ‘Āinakea Village Subdivision, and all customers along Akoni Pule Highway, Mill Road, and Ma‘ulili Road.

A Water Conservation Notice requests affected customers reduce water use by at least 10 percent.

“Water conservation is necessary because only one of three water wells serving the region is currently operational,” a news release stated. “DWS is working to expedite repairs and bring the inoperable wells back on-line.”

Officials suggest performing the following steps to help to conserve water:

Wash only full loads of laundry and dishes

Check faucets and pipes for leaks

Do not let water run when washing hands, shaving, or brushing teeth

Reduce showering times

All affected water customers should also limit water use for dust control and irrigation, the department says.

“To reach the DWS, please call (808) 887-3030 or (808) 961-8050 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email: dws@hawaiidws.org,” the DWS said. “The Department of Water Supply thanks affected customers for their understanding.”