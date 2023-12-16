(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police detectives are investigating a violent incident that took place on Rainbow Drive in Hilo on Friday afternoon.

At the time, a public alert was issued, asking people to avoid the area while a partial closure was put into effect due to the police response.

On Saturday morning, police had more information, explaining how the “weapons incident” sent four people to the hospital.

From the police news release:

At approximately 2:06 p.m. on Friday, Hilo patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Rainbow Drive for a weapons incident in which two men were reported fighting in the roadway with one of the men holding a bat. As officers were responding to the scene, it was reported that someone was stabbed and that two men were seen leaving the scene in a pick-up truck. Upon arrival, officers located a 28-year-old Hilo woman, who was reportedly struck in the head with a bat and was unconscious. Officers also contacted a 28-year-old Hilo man who reported that a pick-up truck occupied by two men and a juvenile male drove up to him and the female. The male victim stated that one of the men exited the pick-up truck and struck the female in the head with a bat causing her to fall to the ground unconscious. The male victim further relayed that he was stabbed in the right leg by one of the men as he was rendering aide to the unconscious female. He spontaneously stated that he used a knife to defend himself. The two male suspects then got back into the pick-up truck and left the area. Hawai‘i Fire Department medics responded to the scene and transported both the male and female to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment. As officers were investigating this incident, it was reported that two men arrived at the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room in a pick-up truck, both stating they had been stabbed. Area I Criminal Investigation Section detectives responded to both the scene and the Hilo Medical Center to continue this investigation, which is currently classified as a second-degree assault. The initial male and female victims were treated for non-life threatening injures and released from the hospital. The two men in the truck both underwent surgery for their injuries and remain hospitalized in stable condition. The vehicle they were operating was recovered as evidence. As of this time, there have been no arrests as detectives continue this investigation. The juvenile was interviewed by detectives and released to a family member.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact Detective Clarence Davies at (808) 961-2382 or at clarence.davies@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.