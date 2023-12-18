(BIVN) – First responders teamed up with Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi to share holiday cheer with keiki at the annual “Shop With A Cop” event at the Kona Walmart on Saturday.

From a news release:

Approximately 50 children were partnered yesterday morning at the Kona Walmart store with members of the Hawaii Police Department, State Department of Public Safety Deputy Sheriffs, State Department of Land and Natural Resources, National Park Service, and other agencies. Catholic Charities Hawai‘i provided each youth with a $100 Walmart gift card, along with additional gift cards from Kids Matter for their Christmas shopping. The McDonald’s located within the Walmart store contributed to the festive spirit by donating a breakfast Happy Meal to each child.

Catholic Charities Hawai‘i was also involved in putting together the third annual “Heroes and Helpers” event at the Hilo TARGET earlier this month.