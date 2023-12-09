(BIVN) – The third annual “Heroes and Helpers” event was held on Saturday morning at the Hilo TARGET store.

Once again, Catholic Charities Hawai‘i, the Hilo TARGET Store and various first responders partnered “to support and bring joy to our local community”.

During the annual event, children were partnered with members of the Hawaiʻi Police Department, Hawaiʻi Fire Department, Hawaiʻi Air National Guard, Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources, and other agencies. Each child was given a $100 Target gift card for their holiday shopping.

Organizers say the event “brings much needed holiday joy to teens and young children during the holidays, while fostering positive relationships between the youth and the officers and other first responders.” The focus of this years event is primarily children from the Hilo to Kaʻū District. This year’s event was said to be the largest to date with nearly 100 keiki participating.

The event is funded by Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi, Target Corporation, American Savings Bank, Hawaiian Electric, Ed Olsen Trust, VFW Post 3875, and other listed below:

