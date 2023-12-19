UPDATE – (9 a.m.) – In a Tuesday morning update, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported that the Hilo Bayfront Highway now “has one lane open in bounded into Hilo,” while crews “continue to clear the Hāmākua bound lane.”

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation says it will keep Moku Ola (Coconut Island) and Onekahakaha Beach Parks closed due to debris.

(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has downgraded the High Surf Warning to a High Surf Advisory for east-facing shores of the Island of Hawaiʻi.

Surf heights of 10 to 14 feet will be possible until 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

On Monday, a large swell closed numerous Keaukaha-area beach parks, and shut down the Hilo Bayfront Highway after waves crashed over the road, leaving large rocks and debris.

Monday’s swell prevented the Young Brothers’ barge, Kalaʻenalu, from entering the Port of Hilo. Young Brothers said it will make another attempt to re-enter the harbor Tuesday morning, pending improved ocean conditions.