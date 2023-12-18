(BIVN) – Multiple beach park closures are being reported in the Keaukaha, and the Hilo Bayfront Highway is shut down, as a High Surf Warning remains in effect for the Island of Hawaiʻi.

On Monday, waves crashed onto the Hilo Bayfront Highway, tossing rocks and debris across the road. The road has been closed all morning, and motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

Lihiwai Street at Liliʻuokalani Gardens in Hilo was also closed.

On Monday afternoon, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense also announced several beach park closures:

Onekahakaha

Mokuola (Coconut Island)

Kealoha

Richardson

Leleiwi Beach Park

“Be aware that additional closures may occur without warning as the surf conditions will remain elevated though the evening,” the civil defense message stated. “Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials; when in doubt, don’t go out.”

A downward trend in surf heights is expected by this evening, dipping below warning levels, the National Weather Service says.