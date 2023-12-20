(BIVN) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for the summits of Hawaiʻi island until 6 p.m. HST on Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says northwest winds of 30 to 40 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph, are forecast for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa.

“Winds this strong can make driving and walking difficult,” forecasters wrote. “The winds can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries. Consider postponing travel to the summits until conditions improve. If you must travel to the summits, use extra caution walking and driving. Be careful opening or closing doors.”

The Maunakea Access Road was closed to the public at the Visitor Information Station on Wednesday evening, “due to snow and icy road conditions, high humidity, below freezing temperatures and the latest forecast which predicts fog, ice, high humidity and the possibility of increased snow activity,” Maunakea Rangers stated. “The road will be closed overnight as a result and Rangers will continue to monitor the road and weather conditions.”