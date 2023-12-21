(BIVN) – The possible drowning of a 66-year-old Utah man that occurred near Kona’s Kailua Pier in November is under police investigation.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on November 22, officers were assigned to a coroner’s inquest at the Kona Community Hospital. Upon contacting medical staff on duty, they were informed that the victim, Michael Green of South Sandy, Utah, had been involved in a diving incident earlier that day.

Through further investigation, it was learned that Green was participating in a guided diving tour offshore of the Kailua Pier when he became unresponsive around 11 a.m. He was taken ashore and responding Hawai‘i Fire Department medics initiated cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Green. Medics transported Green to the Kona Community Hospital, where he died at 9:04 p.m. that evening.

Police initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation, including an autopsy, to determine the exact cause of death. No foul play is suspected at this time.