(BIVN) – All transfer stations and other solid waste facilities across Hawaiʻi island will close on two seperate days during the holiday season.

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Environmental Management Solid Waste Division announced the annual closures will take place on the following holidays:

Monday, December 25, Christmas Day

Monday, January 1, New Year’s Day

“Please kōkua, plan ahead, and refrain from littering outside the transfer station gates,” County officials asked.