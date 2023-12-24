(BIVN) – Hawai‘i Island police are investigating another possible drowning in Kona, the third such incident to occur during a snorkeling and/or dive tour in recent weeks.

Police say a 57-year-old man from Germany died after the incident on Sunday morning, December 24, in Hokulia Bay.

From the Hawaiʻi Police:

At 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Kona patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department (HFD) personnel responded to the Keauhou Boat Harbor in Keauhou for a report of a possible drowning. Through investigation, officers learned that the man was participating in a guided snorkeling tour near Red Hill/ Hokulia when he was observed to be in distress. An employee of the snorkeling tour assisted him to the boat, where he was brought on board unresponsive. Cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was initiated as the boat returned to Keauhou Boat Harbor, where it was met by HFD medics. Medics continued medical treatment as the man was taken to the Kona Community Hospital. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced deceased upon arrival at the hospital. Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation to determine the exact cause of death. No foul play is suspected. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

On November 22, Michael Green of South Sandy, Utah, died during a guided diving tour offshore of the Kailua Pier.

On November 27th, 68-year old Martha Kurica of Colorado Springs died after participating in a guided snorkeling tour in the area of Makako Bay.

Police are asking anyone with any information regarding the Sunday incident in Hokulia Bay to please contact Kona Patrol Officer Collin Roberts at (808) 935-3311 or by e-mail at Collin.Robert@hawaiicounty.gov.