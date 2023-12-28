(BIVN) – North-facing shores in East Hawaiʻi are under a High Surf Advisory until Friday evening, weather forecasters say.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says an “extra-large north-northwest 340 degrees swell combined with a large north swell 350 degrees” is bringing warning level surf (25 to 35 ft. waves) to north- and west-facing shores of the smaller islands, and advisory level surf (15 to 20 ft.) to the Big Island.

“A High Surf Advisory means surf will be higher than normal,” stated the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense agency. “Shore breaks and dangerous currents could cause injury or death. Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution when entering the water.”