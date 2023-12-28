(BIVN) – There has been a recent uptick in the number of earthquakes in the summit region of Kīlauea, scientists say, while elsewhere on the volcano, unrest has settled down enough to allow for a reopening in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Kīlauea is not erupting and the volcano alert level remains at ADVISORY.

Over the past day, moderate seismicity has returned to the summit region. However, the number of earthquakes in both of Kīlauea’s rift zones has remained low, and on Thursday the National Park Service announced the reopening of Maunaiki Trail in the Kaʻū Desert area.

No unusual activity has been noted along the middle and lower sections of Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone. Scientists continue to say that the volcanic unrest “may continue to wax and wane with fluctuating input of magma to the area, and eruptive activity could occur in the near future with little or no warning.”

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Thursday, December 28: