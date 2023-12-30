(BIVN) – The cost to park rate at Hilo and Kona airports, among others in Hawaiʻi, are set to increase in 2024.

The new maximum daily charge for parking at Kahului Airport (OGG), Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA), Hilo International Airport (ITO), and Lῑhuʻe Airport (LIH) will be $24. The new monthly rate will increase to $189.

The new rates will take effect on February 1, 2024.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation provided this break down of the changes:

“Funding for the operation, maintenance, and improvement of Hawaiʻi’s airport system is provided through revenues earned through concessions such as parking and fees charged to businesses operating at the airports,” said the Hawaiʻi DOT.

The projected revenue from the parking rate increases will be used for future improvements, including an estimated $6 million parking lot expansion for Hilo, and an estimated $10 million parking lot expansion for Kona.

The Hawaiʻi DOT says “the 15-minute grace period remains the same to support use of parking for community members dropping off or picking up passengers. Free airport cell phone parking areas also continue to be available for those picking up passengers.”