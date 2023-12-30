(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has expanded the High Surf Advisory to include northwest and northeast facing shores of Hawaii Island through Saturday evening.

Large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet are expected for northerly exposures from Keahole Point in North Kona, around Upolu Point in North Kohala, to Cape Kumukahi in Puna.

Freocasters say the large north swell has already peaked and will slowly subside through the day today, however a new large northwest swell will fill in late tonight and Sunday.

A Marine Weather Statement has also been issued by the National Weather Service, saying this swell will produce surges at north facing harbors and boat launches, “mainly at Kahului and Hilo.”

“Mariners should use increased caution when entering or leaving port, when mooring, and when launching and retrieving vessels,” the forecasters said.