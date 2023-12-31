(BIVN) – The Hawai‘i Police Department is urging motorists to “drive safely and soberly during the New Year’s holiday weekend.” Police say they will be “out in force and on the lookout for impaired drivers this holiday weekend.”

“There is absolutely no excuse to drive impaired on any substance,” said Torey Keltner, Hawai‘i Police Department’s Traffic Services Section Program Manager, in a recent media release. “It’s very simple, if you drink, don’t drive. Period.”

Police say drug impairment has also been a factor in 50 percent of Hawaiʻi Island traffic fatalities in the past three years. 38 of the 76 traffic deaths on island were due to drug impairment.

Police offered these safety reminders:

Something as simple as cold medication or an over-the-counter sleep aid can impair your driving, which may lead to you being arrested for a DUI. Impaired? Do not drive.

If you plan on going to a party or event, plan ahead and designate a sober driver or use public transportation or a ride-sharing service. Someone who’s affected by drugs or alcohol shouldn’t be making decisions about driving; that’s why having a plan is key.

DUI violations are not just for drunk driving. Remember, any impairment, including drugs, is illegal if you are operating a vehicle. If you are impaired by any substance, do not drive.

The Cost of Impaired Driving

On average, a DUI could set you back $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, court costs, lost time at work, higher insurance rates, and more.

If you’re caught driving under the influence of any impairing substance, you can face jail time. Imagine trying to explain that to your friends and family or your place of employment.

Drug-impaired driving could cause you to lose your driver’s license and your vehicle. This could stop you from getting to work, resulting in lost wages and, potentially, job loss.

Plan Before You Party