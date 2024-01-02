(BIVN) – Checkpoint screening machines issues at Hilo International Airport have prompted a travel advisory from state officials.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation on Monday recommended getting to Hilo airport “a minimum of two hours before your flight departure” due to the screening machine issues. A technician is said to be onsite.

“Tuesday, Jan. 2 is also expected to be especially busy,” the Hawaiʻi DOT said. “We will update when the technician has completed repair to the TSA screening equipment.”