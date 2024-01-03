(BIVN) – Over 64 grams of fentanyl powder were recovered from a Kona couple, prosecutors say, after they arrived at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport on December 29th.

From the Office of the Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney:

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that a Kona couple, 41 year-old Izaiah Matthew Shields and 37 year-old Moriah Goulette, were arrested and charged with fentanyl possession offenses. According to police reports, on December 29, 2023, VICE officers contacted Shields and Goulette at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole after they disembarked a flight from California. Officers later recovered over 60 grams of fentanyl powder from Shield’s person and over 4 grams of fentanyl powder from inside an aluminum water bottle that was within Goulette’s possession.

Shields appeared in Kona District Court on Wednesday afternoon. His bail was maintained at $75,000.00. Goulette made her initial appearance in Kona District Court on Tuesday. Following a preliminary hearing on Wednesday afternoon, the District Court found probable cause existed, maintained bail at $10,000.00, and ordered Goulette to appear for arraignment in Kona Circuit Court on January 12, 2023. Shields’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 4, 2024.

As the Complaints allege, Shields was charged with Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree (possess one and one-half ounce or more of fentanyl) and Attempted Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Second Degree (attempt to distribute a dangerous drug, fentanyl, in any amount). Goulette was charged with a single count of Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree (possess any dangerous drug, fentanyl). Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree is a class A felony offense punishable by either a twenty-year prison term or ten years probation and up to two years in jail. Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree is a class C felony offense punishable by either a five-year prison term or four years probation and up to twelve months in jail.

The charges are merely allegations and the Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The felony drug investigation was led by Officer Bradley Llanes, Area II VICE Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kaua Jackson.

The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information concerning illegal narcotics distribution should call the Hawai‘i Police Department Vice Section in East Hawai‘i at (808) 934-8423, West Hawai‘i at (808) 329-0423, or Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.