(BIVN) – A 16-year-old male on was hospitalized Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle driven by an on-duty Hawaiʻi Police officer in Hilo.

The minor was transported to Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment of head injuries, and remains in critical condition, police say.

The incident occurred at 10:24 p.m. Friday night (January 5, 2024) on Kapiolani Street between Mohouli Street and West Lanikaula Street, a short distance from the Hawaiʻi Police Department headquarters.

According to a police news release:

An 18-year veteran of the Hawai‘i Police Department was on-duty operating a marked Hawai‘i Police Department 2008 Ford four-door sedan, when it struck the minor who was wearing dark clothing and who was walking in the middle of the roadway and not in a marked crosswalk. The vehicle was not operating in an emergency response mode and did have the blue pilot light illuminated. At the time of the collision there was minimal lighting in the area and it was raining.

At this time, police believe that speed was not a factor in the crash. The officer was not injured.

A negligent injury investigation has been initiated. The officer involved in the collision has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation which is standard procedure, police say.

The Office of Professional Standards has also initiated an internal inquiry as a result of the incident.

If anyone has information regarding this collision they may contact Officer Laurence Davis at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Laurence.Davis@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.