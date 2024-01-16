(BIVN) – A Sunday morning incident at an Aliʻi Drive parking lot in Kona resulted in the arrest of an elderly man on charges of assault and attempted robbery.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At approximately 6:45 a.m., Kona patrol officers responded to the parking lot of a multi-dwelling complex in the 75-6000 block of Ali‘i Drive after a 61-year-old woman reported being assaulted. The victim told police that while she was seated within her vehicle 74-year-old Robert Russell approached her wielding a 2-foot metal object, similar to a pipe.

Russell demanded that the victim give him her vehicle and when she refused, Russell struck her in the chest with the weapon causing pain. The victim was able to separate herself from Russell, prompting him to damage her vehicle. She sustained minor injuries but did not require medical attention.

Russell fled the area prior to police arriving on scene, but was later located and arrested in the 76-6200 block of Halehalau Street.