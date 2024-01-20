(BIVN) – Beach closures were reported in West Hawaiʻi on Saturday, as a High Surf Warning remains in effect for west-facing shores of the Big Island, from Upolu Point in North Kohala, through Kona, to South Point in Kaʻū.

Emergency officials say Kahaluʻu Beach Park in Kona and the Wharf at Mahukona in Kohala will be closed this evening through Sunday.

Also, camping at Kohanaiki Beach Park in Kona is canceled from sunset today through Sunday.

Officials say other west coast beach parks may be closed on Sunday as conditions change.

The National Weather Service says the High Surf Warning will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday, as surfs builds to 10 to 15 feet, peaking late tonight and tomorrow.

Forecasters say “west facing shores of the Big Island all the way up to Mahukona will experience significant impacts, including overwash onto vulnerable coastal roadways and beaches. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) has been issued for all waters exposed to the swell through Sunday as seas rise above the 10 feet advisory criteria. This swell will decline Sunday night and Monday, followed by a smaller pulse of west-northwest swell Tuesday and Wednesday.”